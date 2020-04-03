Etihad, Emirates to restart outbound flights

CORONAVIRUS Main 

Muscat: Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines will resume a limited schedule of flights from April 6.

According to the UAE Civil Aviation Authority, Etihad and Emirates will be operating special flights for the purpose of evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the country and return to their country.

The GCAA said the suspension of passenger and transit flights are still in force.

UAE has country extended its suspension of entry for UAE residency visa holders for another two weeks.

Residents were banned from re-entering the Emirates two weeks ago in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

 

