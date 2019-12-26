Ethiopian domestic workers in Oman: Manpower

Muscat: Officials from the Ministry of Manpower in Oman and their Ethiopian counterparts discussed the issue of bringing domestic workers from the African nation.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between the two sides for joint cooperation, which will contribute to facilitating the movement of the workforce and preserving their rights.

The number of Ethiopian expatriates in Oman has declined steadily over the past few years following a ban on their recruitment. There were over 24,000 Ethiopian workers in 2015 and around 17,000 at the end of 2016.

