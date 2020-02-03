Equinix launches new Internet Exchange in Oman

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data centre company, has announced the launch of a new Equinix Internet Exchange (IX) in Muscat, Oman which will create a regional peering hub for networks, content providers and large enterprises to exchange Internet traffic across Middle East and global markets. With the new venture, Equinix becomes the first company to announce an Internet Exchange in Oman that will cater to the Middle East region.

As IP traffic driven by cloud, mobile, IoT, video, gaming and data/analytics continues to grow, the need for networks to exchange traffic, or “peer,” is accelerating. Equinix is meeting this demand by expanding peering capabilities at the digital edge in proximity to dense populations of users, apps, data and content. This enables service providers and their customers to operate more efficiently, improving end-to-end network performance, speed and reliability while reducing overall IP transit costs.

“As IP traffic growth continues to accelerate, it is more important than ever that the IP peering community has a scalable, reliable and globally consistent Internet Exchange solution in all markets where they want to peer traffic. Oman is strategically positioned between Asia, Africa and Europe, and with our partnership with Omantel, we will create a peering hub that will allow drivers of Internet traffic to efficiently peer traffic and expand operations across the world. The Exchange will be hosted in our new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Muscat, where carriers, content providers and cloud providers can colocate critical IT infrastructure,” said Jeroen Schlosser, Managing Director, Equinix MENA.

The Equinix Internet Exchange allows drivers of Internet traffic, including ISPs and content providers, to easily and effectively peer traffic and expand operations globally.

