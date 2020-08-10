Environment Society of Oman, Ali al Habsi unite for virtual fundraiser for Oman’s environment

Hosted by Her Highness Sayyida Tania Al Said, President of ESO, and special guest, Omani football legend, Ali Al Habsi, the Environment Society of Oman is inviting friends and supporters to join its very first virtual fundraiser.

Set to take place on August 24, 2020, the event will be held in partnership with Oman Arab Bank, one of the Sultanate’s leading financial institutions.

Participants will be able to enjoy a fun line-up of online events including a raffle, silent auction, videos of ESO’s past and ongoing work, and performances from local musicians. Most importantly, it’s a chance to contribute to a cause dedicated to environmental conservation. Tickets will be available online from August 10.

As the country’s only non-profit organisation dedicated to the environment, ESO has spent the last 16 years working to protect Oman’s environment through education, awareness and conservation. The current health pandemic is serving as a stark reminder of how intricately connected environmental health is with human health, and how important it is for efforts like theirs to continue. The economic impact of this pandemic however, means that ESO has experienced a significant drop in funding. There has never been a more important time to support ESO.

As well as the fundraiser, various membership and support options are available for those who wish to support ESO to carry on its important work, and secure Oman’s environmental health for the coming generations. For tickets and enquiries, please go to ESO’s fundraising website – www.esofundraiser.com.