Environment Authority launches its website

Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) launched on Wednesday its website, under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, EA Chairman.

Launching the website comes as part of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the Glorious 50th National Day.

The inauguration also comes as a translation of EA’s plans that aimed at providing the best services to the public, its customers, and serving many segments of the society including students, researchers, interested people and entrepreneurs, as well as to keep pace with the technological progress witnessed by the Sultanate in its various institutions and economic and industrial sectors. –ONA