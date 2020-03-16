Entry of non-Omani travellers banned from March 17

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Hammoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, in the presence of the committee members, at the general Diwan of the Ministry of Interior, on Sunday.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee commended the cooperation of citizens and residents in taking precautionary measures required for controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The committee also reviewed the latest developments relating to the spread of the new coronavirus and took the following decisions.

The Supreme Committee for tackling the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 has issued a number of decisions to:

Banning entry of non-Omanis into the Sultanate through all land, air and sea borders with the exception of the citizens of the GCC countries;

Applying health quarantine for all travelers arriving in the Sultanate via all land, air and sea entrances including Omanis; Closing public parks; Suspending Friday prayers; and Suspending social gatherings such as wedding parties and condolences.

The decisions will be effective from Tuesday (March 17).

The committee called on all to make more efforts and to comply with the preventive measures at the individual and collective levels.

The decisions and recommendations of the committee come within the framework of its keenness on public health and the safety of individuals and limiting the spread of the new coronavirus in the local community.

Meanwhile, amid a large number of measures taken to deal with novel coronavirus, two more cases have reported with the total reaching 22 in the Sultanate.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 21st case is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment while the 22nd patient is home quarantined.

While no additional details were given, the Ministry of Health said: “Of the 22 cases, 18 cases are linked to Iran and Italy travel with the two cases still under epidemiological investigation.” The government, earlier under the guidance of

the Supreme Committee, had announced a number of measures

to contain the contagion from the COVID-19 outbreak in the Sultanate

including closure of educational institutions.

According to a decision on Sunday all cinema halls in Oman will be closed until further notice. The ministry has called upon everyone to adhere to quarantine

procedures according to the instructions and not to go to public places.

The Ministry of Manpower has announced a series of preventive measures including suspension of biometric fingerprint punching to ensure the safety of workers in the private sector.