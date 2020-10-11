Local Main 

Entry of empty foreign vehicles to be restricted

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology announced a decision on Sunday regulating the permits for foreign land transport vehicles entering Oman.

The government will reduce the number of permits issued to the empty non-Omani-registered vehicles used for land transport gradually from October 20 until the complete ban from October 2021, the statement said.

The ministry said the decision was taken after consulting the local land transport operators, aimed at supporting the Omani companies by boosting the investment in the sector as per the  Vision 2040 programme.

It urged the companies to correct their status by contracting local transporters/ carriers or by investing in Oman’s transport sector.

