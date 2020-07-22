Ensure sufficient quantities of food, medicines: OCCI

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has urged companies operating in food, consumer goods, and medical supplies sectors to ensure the supply in sufficient quantities during the lockdown period, which includes Eid holidays.

These goods shall be stored in all governorates of the Sultanate taking into account the necessity of its availability during the period of total lockdown between governorates.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday announced that there will be a total lockdown of the Governorates of the Sultanate, starting from Saturday, July 25 until Saturday, August 8.

It also called for preventing movement and closing all public places and shops between 7 pm and 6 am during the lockdown period. Patrols and checkpoints will be intensified during the day hours.