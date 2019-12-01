Ensure electrical appliances comply with standards

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has warned companies against importing electrical appliances which do not comply with the Omani Gulf standard specifications, as it may affect the health and safety of consumers, cause accidents and fire and damage properties.

The ministry has also urged consumers to ensure that the electrical appliances which they choose comply with the standard specifications of the Gulf, and there is the mark and QR code on them so that it can be checked easily. They should read the instructions and safety guidelines attached to these electrical products before using them.

The advisory has been issued keeping in view the safety and security of the users of these equipment and to protect them from any harm.

It said that the Home Appliances Laboratory of the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry provides inspection services for electrical and electronic products to check that if these equipment are in accordance with Omani and Gulf standard specifications, and see if the Gulf technical regulations for low voltage electrical appliances and equipment are followed by them.

These regulations have already come into force in mid-2016. The laboratory also verifies if these equipment are in accordance with the standards of the International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) which the directorate has joined in 2010.

