Ensure better facilities for persons with disabilities in pvt sector: OCCI

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has called private sector companies and institutions to provide persons with disabilities with all the facilities provided for this group, and to make proposals to improve the working environment and make it an attractive place for employment.

Based on the report issued by the National Committee for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, and implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, OCCI called for the importance of being bound to use the term “persons with disabilities” in all messages, boards, written, audio, and visual publications, the Chamber notes the importance of implementing this guidance.

