Engineering Village workshop teaches simple coding to children

MUSCAT: Engineering Village Sohar, an innovation-driven educational training facility that employs technology in its teaching methodologies, conducted an interactive workshop on ‘Coding & Game Design by Scratch’ for children in the age group 8-14 years.

The Omani educational institution specialises in the use of modern aids to promote the culture of innovation and a love of scientific exploration through hands-on learning and experience. It aims to introduce the Omani community to the world of scientific innovation, electronic applications and programming.

The latest workshop focused on kindling in the minds of children an interest in simple electronic and coding concepts and encouraging them to enjoy creative thinking. It is well-known that programming applications has developed rapidly in the past few years.

As a consequence, teaching programming is becoming increasingly necessary for children to face the challenges that the student may face in their higher education journey on understanding programming languages and technologies, especially object programming.

Thus, the early and simplified education for this type of programming prepares the new generation for the coming levels.

In principle, graphical programming languages have come about in order to contribute to simplify children learning of programming with fun and easy concepts. Scratch is one example of these languages. Scratch is a graphical language which is used easily to create interactive stories, such as cartoons and fun games.

It is designed to help the programming beginners to develop their skills in this field. It enables the users to insert photos, sounds and videos in their design.

In this workshop, children were introduced to the interface of this programme, then moving from one step to another to learn different programming commands and their great applications. (Jalila Said al Houmani)

