Empowerment key to growth

MUSCAT, JAN 5 – At least 40 per cent of the people in different social security categories can participate in different development projects as part of the economic empowerment process. This was stated by Dr Yahya bin Mohammed al Hinai, Director General for Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development on Sunday during a meeting of companies and institutions supporting the “Tamkeen” programme.

TAMKEEN PROGRAMME

Dr Hinai said that graduates represent 21 per cent while diploma holders account for 39 per cent of social security categories. The meeting was held in the headquarters of National Bank of Oman under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development and in presence of executive heads of companies and partners supporting Tamkeen programme, besides a number of ministry officials. He said, “A significant number of Omani women in the social security families possesses capabilities to start developmental projects which will result in their economic empowerment.”

Dr Hinai emphasised, needs the cooperation and coordination among government, private and civil sectors. “Inspired by the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos that the Omani society is the basis of the country’s development, the Ministry of Social Development implements many social projects with the aim of investing in individuals and transforming them into productive forces.

He said that a number of long-term programmes contributing to achieving quality living for families have already been launched. “The ministry is working on a qualitative transformation in the approach towards social work,” he said. Its policy and performance have shifted from the concept of “care” to the concept of “development based on partnership, empowerment and social inclusion” through capacity building, skills acquisition, and providing an appropriate environment for individuals to enable them participate effectively in development efforts, he explained.

On the occasion, Hassan bin Abdulamir Shaaban, General Manager of NBO, pointed out that the social responsibility section of the bank was established in 1973. This national responsibility is based on many pillars like supporting Omani nationals and giving scholarships to a number of low-income students who achieved high results in schools or universities to study abroad. The bank also has adopted some training programmes. “Many people with disabilities are working in different branches of the bank. The designs of the buildings have also been mad to suit the needs of this category,” he said.