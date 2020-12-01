Main 

Employers get grace period to change work status of non-Omani staff

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced that employers will get a grace period to correct the status of their expatriate employees between December 6 and January 6, as part of the efforts to regulate the labour market.

The decision, which was announced on Tuesday, allows modifying the professions of the non-Omani workforce from the banned sectors to other professions or vice versa and permitting the amendment of occupations at different professional levels in accordance with the requirements of the profession.

Transfer of non-Omani manpower data from one activity to another in the same establishment according to the licencing requirements of the business.

The decision allows amending the wages of the non-Omani workforce according to the approved work contract.

Permission to transfer non-Omani manpower services from one employer to another according to the controls and prescribed actions.

An employer may apply for a licence to recruit and engage in work a non-Omani citizen from inside the Sultanate in the suspended activities if conditions are met.

It allows cancellation of the worker leaving the work notification after paying the fees decided to cancel the report, fees and fines resulting from the expiration of the worker’s license to practice work, and an exception to the period stipulated for canceling the notification by the employer.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8877 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Muscat airport among fastest growing in ME

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Muscat airport among fastest growing in ME

Highlights of the sixth e-press-conference on Thursday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Highlights of the sixth e-press-conference on Thursday

2,000 inbound travellers under institutional quarantine

Oman Observer Comments Off on 2,000 inbound travellers under institutional quarantine