Emirates, EgyptAir to resume Muscat flights

Muscat: Two foreign airlines, Emirates and EgyptAir, have announced it will restart services from Muscat in the coming days.

Emirates flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 866 will depart Dubai at 2:15 am, arriving in Muscat at 3:30 am.

The return flight, EK 867, will depart Muscat at 4.40 am, arriving in Dubai at 5.55 am.

Services to both cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER.

Oman Air will return to scheduled service on Thursday, with routes to 18 cities in 12 countries.

The network will include two flights per week connecting Muscat and Dubai, along with two flights per week connecting the capital and Doha.

All flights will depart and arrive on Sundays and Thursdays and will run until at least October 24.

Emirates customers who require a Covid-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai can avail of special rates at the American Hospital and their satellite clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.

EgyptAir will begin flights to Muscat from October 1.

Oman Air will operate two flights per week connecting Muscat and Cairo. These two flights will depart from Oman on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and return on Thursdays and Saturdays.