Main 

Emergency exercise at Muscat Airport on Wednesday

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air will conduct an emergency exercise, simulating the crash of a plane off Azaiba Beach in Muscat as part of its commitment to implement the highest standards of emergency response as per the procedures followed in the airports of the world.

The exercise will be held under the supervision of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation.

Oman Airports said that the exercise will be on October 16 from 9am to 6pm and there will be intensity in the movement of ambulances and emergency from and to the airport and the neighbouring streets of Al Mouj to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre during the period.

Oman Airports said that all necessary preparations have been made in cooperation with all strategic partners to ensure that the operation of the airport and traffic in the areas referred to during this period are not affected.

Oman Airports reported that this exercise comes in partnership with its strategic partners in the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, Oman Aviation Group, Oman Air, Oman Ground Handling, Al Mouj Muscat and Oman Sail. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4444 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

PERENNIAL MENACE

Oman Observer Comments Off on PERENNIAL MENACE

Discovering the secret to living a longer, happier life

Oman Observer Comments Off on Discovering the secret to living a longer, happier life

Exchange of insurance benefits between PASI and other pension funds

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Exchange of insurance benefits between PASI and other pension funds