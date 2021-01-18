Embracing changes while cherishing history

It is the first month of 2021, we are just midway through it and have we not learnt a lot? We have been in a dilemma over social media platforms, should we move out of WhatsApp and adapt ourselves to new applications. It was the thought of sharing personal data that made everyone around the globe think about the best options.

While the majority worried over the amount of data shared and the after effect that is expected, there were quite a few who have been asking, “What is the big deal? The data is already out there.”

It is our changing world. Life with Artificial Intelligence has already begun to create the transformation. The instant gratification has its impact after all. We wanted the fast food, quick Internet connection and immediate results and in 2020 we wanted a quick solution for COVID-19 and the vaccine had to be rolled out as fast as possible.

We wanted to get back to normalcy, but that ought not to be at the cost of safety or health.

But even in the suffering of the pandemic there was something positive — savings in the bank accounts increased. The banks have noted that we have been able to save more probably because we did not have many options to spend. The travelling had almost come to a standstill adding on to the savings.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM at one of the leading banks in Oman, explained that while savings were on people who did manage to spend online. E-trade picked up with online shopping and online ordering of food. But most importantly according to him, people learnt the importance of saving for tomorrow and for the future of their children.

“The pandemic taught us that anything can happen tomorrow. The behavioural change shows us that people have become more aware about saving. People have realised that things could change overnight. We planned and something else happens. None of us could have predicted that 2020 or going into 2021 will end up this way with a worldwide pandemic,” he reflected.

The pandemic has taught us that we have to plan ahead or else we would be caught off guard. The pandemic also taught us that we could be there for each other, like the gardener we met — John P Y who loves his vegetable garden but realised he could help others with vegetables from his garden when the going got tough during the lockdown with job loss for many who were stranded waiting for flights to take them home.

We still have the opportunity to prepare for 2021 and get ready to shape it. There will be incidents, but instead of being shocked and remaining there we can always embrace the change. It won’t be busy but as long as we have health, each day is an opportunity.

With the pandemic we have also learnt that it is not enough to be cautious for our safety alone, but for others too. So it is important to maintain the safety protocol even if one has been vaccinated.

It is 2021 and I am holding a new Omani currency note. The colours are nostalgic, reminding one of the early years of Omani currency. The notes have been made smart and safe as they are almost impossible to be forged. They are not just about denominations but carry separate stories. They celebrate Oman’s popular features but they also look ahead at the future of the nation — 2040.

History is the future said Shabib al Shabibi, Manager of the Currency Management Department. Interesting thought because sometimes people overlook history. The complete conversation is @omanobserver’s podcast, FRONTPAGE. Not knowing the roots leave us almost baseless. The history of currency is what we get to see at the Currency Museum of the Central Bank of Oman.

The coins exchanged from one hand to another, travelled coast to coast made of different metals. The value might have differed according to eras, but their inscription tells about the rulers and their lands. Reminds us that once upon a time people lived rich at the same time challenging conditions. But they were not in a hurry; they depended on horses and sailing boats for transport with patience. Wonder if they ever experienced a lockdown.

