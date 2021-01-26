Embassy marks 72nd Republic Day of India

Muscat, Jan 26 – Indian Embassy celebrated 72nd Republic Day of India at the embassy premises on Tuesday. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was limited to embassy officials and staff. However, it was telecast live, enabling Indian community to join the celebration virtually. Before the start of the event, video highlighting the Covid-19 cooperation with India’s friends and partners across the world including delivery of life saving medicines and vaccines was played.

The event started with unfurling of the Indian Flag by Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, followed by singing of National Anthem. Ambassador gave a brief speech and read out excerpts from the address of the President of India to the Nation. Ambassador greeted the Indian Community in Oman and thanked them for their outstanding support during the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening India’s friendly relations with Oman.

The Ambassador highlighted the recent initiatives taken by Government of India, including Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and stated that Indian diaspora in Oman would have an important role to play in it. Ambassador also thanked the Oman government for taking good care of Indian nationals during the Covid-19 pandemic and stated that India can be a strong & resilient partner in all priority areas under Oman’s Vision 2040.

Videos of patriotic song by students of Indian School Muscat (ISM) and by Neha Vishal Shah were played after the speech by Ambassador, adding to the sense of patriotism and enthusiasm in the celebration. Hundreds of Indian nationals joined the celebration online expressing their spirit and enthusiasm on the Republic Day.

