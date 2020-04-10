Embassy issues advisory on travel to India

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Muscat has said that, at this juncture, there are no plans to arrange special flights to India from Oman.

“It is advised that Indian community members may stay indoors, stay safe wherever they are in Oman and follow the guidelines of the Government of Oman. The Embassy will make an official announcement as soon as a decision to resume passenger flights to India is taken by the Government of India.”

However, for the compilation of data, those who wish to travel to India when the flights resume may provide information using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5f6iMNMfovllq_6q0BRao8MAXKzcnzCfCnWc9ZVLtvBLfKA/viewform

The embassy added that it has been queries from members of the Indian community in Oman seeking information relating to the resumption of flights to India or the arrangement of special flights for their urgent travel to India.

It may be noted, the embassy added, a complete lockdown has been imposed throughout India till April 14. All passenger flights to and from India have also been suspended. These are temporary measures and are being reviewed regularly at high levels.