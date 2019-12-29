Elton John among big names honoured in Britain’s honours list

Elton John said he was ‘humbled and honoured’ to receive an award recognising his decades-long career and charity work in Britain’s New Year’s honours’ list, which was released on Friday.

The 72-year-old singer of “Rocketman” and “Candle in the Wind”already carries the title “sir” after being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

The new “companion of honour” accolade recognises his campaigning in the field of HIV and Aids as well as his music career. There are only 65 people who hold the award at any one time.

“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John, who is British-born but based in Australia, was awarded for her singing and acting work and her charitable endeavours supporting cancer research with a dame hood — the female equivalent of a knighthood.

Filmmaker Sam Mendes, who directed Skyfall and Spectre in the James Bond series, and Steve McQueen, the filmmaker behind “12 Years A Slave,” were awarded knighthoods.

They were among 1,097 Britons who were named on the list, which was made up of 51 per cent women, 9 per cent people with ethnic minority backgrounds and 11 per cent who consider themselves to have a disability, according to Britain’s Cabinet Office.

The honours list is based on nominations and is finally decided by a committee, which then submits recommendations to the prime minister and then the queen.

It recognises achievements in the fields of community and charity work, contributions to arts and media, health, sport, education are among the categories for nomination. — dpa

