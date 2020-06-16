Electricity production falls 4.7pc in Sultanate till March 2020

Muscat: The total electricity production until the end of March 2020 falls 4.7 per cent to reach 6,511.5 GW per hour in the Sultanate, compared to the end of the same month in 2019, which stood at 6,830.5 GW per hour, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total electricity production in the governorates of Al Batinah and Al Dhahira reached 4,104.4 GW per hour at the end of March 2020, comprising a decline by 4.5 per cent, compared to the same period in 2019, which stood at 4,299 GW per hour.

The total electricity production in the Governorate of Al Sharqiyah reached 1,366.1 GW per hour during March 2020, compared to an output of 1,284.7 GW during the same period last year, recording a rise by 6.3 per cent.

Total electricity production in the Governorate of Dhofar also fell by 3.5 per cent by the end of the three-month period of 2020, reaching 751.4 GW per hour compared to 2019, which amounted to 778.8 GW per hour. The Governorate of Al Wusta also recorded a rise in total electricity production by 7.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total electricity production in the Governorate of Muscat fell by 57.4 per cent until the end of March 2020 to reach 99.9 GW per hour, compared to 234.4 GW during the same period in 2019.

The net figures are inclusive of purchases by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (RAEC) from local power generating entities, as well as output from auto-generators and diesel rental units.

The Sultanate’s net electricity production until the end of March 2020 fell by 3.1 per cent to touch 6,318.3 GW per hour, compared to 6,518.4 GW per hour achieved during the prior year period.

As per the NCSI data, the governorates of Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah topped the list of governorates with the highest net electricity production, reaching 3.956 GW per hour compared to 4,064.9 GW per hour in 2019. The Governorate of Al Sharqiyah ranked second, reaching 1,327.3 GW per hour by end of March 2020, compared to 1,251.9 GW in March 2019.

However, governorates of Muscat and Dhofar recorded a drop of in the net electricity production by 48.8 per cent and 2.3 per cent to reach 116.5 GW per hour and 715.5 GW per hour, respectively. A drop in net electricity production was also recorded in the Governorate of Al Dakhliyah by 82.3 per cent to reach 11.2 GW. –ONA