Electricity production falls 3.1pc at end of May 2020 in the Sultanate

Muscat: The Sultanate’s total electricity production at the end of May 2020 fell 3.1 per cent to reach 13,254.8 GW per hour compared to the end of the same month of 2019, when the total production was 13,684.8 GW per hour.

Meanwhile, water production at the end of April 2020 increased by 5.5 per cent to reach 147.26 million cubic metres compared to 139.64 million cubic metres in the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total electricity production in the Governorates of Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah reached 8,113 GW per hour at the end of May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, when the production was 8,489.1 GW per hour. The total electricity production in Al Sharqiyah reached 2,913.1 GW per hour compared to an output of 2,687.4 GW last year, recording a rise of 8.4 per cent.

Total electricity production in the Governorate of Dhofar declined 3 per cent at the end of the 5-month period of 2020, reaching 1,476.1 GW per hour compared to 2019, when it amounted to 1,521.5 GW per hour. The Governorate of Al Wusta also recorded a rise in total electricity production by 19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total electricity production in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah fell by 86.8 per cent at the end of May 2020 to reach 24.5 GW per hour compared to 185.5 GW during the same period of 2019.

The net figures are inclusive of purchases by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (RAEC) from local power generating entities, as well as output from auto-generators and diesel rental units.

The Sultanate’s net electricity production at the end of May 2020 dropped 2.3 per cent to touch 12,955.4 GW per hour compared to 13,254.7 GW per hour achieved during the prior year period.

As per the NCSI data, Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah topped the list of governorates with the highest net electricity production, reaching 7,937.4 GW per hour from 8,187.7 GW per hour in 2019. Al Sharqiyah ranked second, reaching 2,836.9 GW per hour at end of May 2020 compared to 2,621.7 GW in 2019. Muscat and Dhofar recorded a fall in net electricity production by 19.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent to reach 378 GW per hour and 1,400.9 GW per hour, respectively.

Al Dakhiliyah also recorded a drop in the net electricity production by 87.2 per cent to reach 23.5 GW.

On the other hand, the water production of the Sultanate reached 147.26 million cubic metres at the end of April 2020, an increase of 5.5 per cent from the end of April 2019, when it was 139.64 million cubic metres, the data revealed.

In Muscat, water production rose by 7.9 per cent to reach 65.93 million cubic metres in the 4-month period of 2020 compared to 61.13 million cubic metres in 2019. Water production also rose in the Governorate of Dhofar by 6 per cent to reach 20.49 million cubic metres in 2020 compared to 2019, when the production was 19.34 million cubic metres.

The total water production of other governorates at the end of April 2020 was 60.83 million cubic metres, a rise of 2.8 per cent from the end of April 2019, when the production reached 59.17 million cubic metres. –ONA