Election process went smoothly

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Sunday met with members of the Main Committee of Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections. The minister viewed the progress of the voting as per the outlined plans. At the end of the meeting, he expressed his thanks and appreciation to the head and members of the committee for the sincere efforts they exerted to ensure the success of the voting process. Sayyid Hamoud also visited the polling station in the Wilayat of Bausher in the Governorate of Muscat at Al Ola School for Basic Education, Thuraya Al Busaidiyah School for Basic Education and the unified polling station.

He viewed the progress of the elections during which he was briefed on the organising process and the voting halls.

He expressed his satisfaction over the smooth procedures by which the voting takes place. He also viewed a part of the voting.

At the end of the visit, Sayyid Hamoud thanked all employees in the polling station for their efforts to facilitate the elections easily, as well as their role in the success of this national event.

Meanwhile, Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Under secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chairman of the Main Committee for Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections said that voting kicked off on Sunday morning in all wilayats of the Sultanate smoothly and without obstacles.

He added that through communications with elections centres, voters started to arrive at the centres from 7 am.

He pointed out that this term’s elections witnessed generalising the e-voting in all 110 polling stations in different wilayats. He affirmed that e-voting proved its effectiveness and accuracy during the last terms of elections.

The under secretary further said that all conditions are ready for the success of the elections as all the election committees in various wilayats are fully prepared for the event across their various sub-committees and support teams.

Every voter who voted his/her vote on this day will be counted on official holiday. He explained that the voters can obtain a voter attendance certificate through the application of the “Majlis Ash’shura 9th Term Elections” which is available via Apple and Android e-stores or the elections website. The under secretary said the preliminary results of voting will be announced immediately after heads of the counting committees approve such results. The results will be broadcast through the elections application via smartphones. The Oman TV will also broadcast events of voting live. — ONA

