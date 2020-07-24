Eid traditions alive online

MUSCAT: Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyse normal life, technology has kept traditions alive during the Eid al Adha celebrations.

Instead of family gatherings in houses with lavish spread made of fresh meat from sacrificial animals, the celebrations will go online or virtual due to the lockdown.

“COVID-19 won’t break our spirit. Although we are not able to come together physically, we will still be able to celebrate in a small way,” said Mohammed al Lawati in Muttrah.

Eid al Adha, which begins on July 31 in Oman, will see Muslims offering sacrificial goats or a sheep to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s loyalty and obedience to Allah.

Even though people are sad that they cannot get together physically for the celebrations, they are happy that technology has paved the way for bringing them face to face.

“People can connect through various online platforms seeing each other while having meals in a festive ambience,” said Mustafa Ahmos from Egypt.

“I used to go for Eid prayers with my sons in the morning. Since mosques are closed and gatherings not allowed, we will do it at home in virtual solidarity with others,” said Ahmed Malik from Pakistan.

Despite all the hindrances, people across the country are trying to keep up the fervour and positivity.

“Eid is incomplete without the presence of our near and dear ones. But as we cannot invite anybody to our house and can’t visit anyone, I have planned a virtual meeting with my friends and relatives,” said Haris Kunnel from India.

Although some people have begun online shopping, many said they do not want to go to the malls this time as there is no let-up in the number of COVID-19 infections.

“This is the first time in my life when I will be celebrating Eid on such a small scale. I used to go to the Habta market from where I would buy the animal of my choice with a bargain. But now I am buying them through online auction,” said Mohammed al Yakoobi in Ruwi.

Buying of sacrificial animals has also gone online this year. Tharwa, an online start-up company, is offering online auction of cattle and livestock of different breeds acquired from Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Australia and South Africa.