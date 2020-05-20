Front Stories Local 

Eid Al-Fitr holidays announced in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr for the year 1441 AH, the government has decided that this holiday for employees in the units of the state administrative apparatus will be from Saturday (May 22) the 29th day of Ramadhan 1441 AH.

If the first day of Eid is on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the leave ends on Tuesday, May 26, and the official working hours will be resumed on Wednesday, May 27.

if the first day of Eid falls on Monday, May 25, 2020, leave ends on May 28, 2020, and the official working hours will be resumed on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6452 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

IPA board reviews quality assessment project

Oman Observer Comments Off on IPA board reviews quality assessment project

Where modernity and antiquity meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Where modernity and antiquity meet

MoCI appoints consultant to invest three land plots

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoCI appoints consultant to invest three land plots