Eid Al-Fitr holidays announced in Oman

Muscat: On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr for the year 1441 AH, the government has decided that this holiday for employees in the units of the state administrative apparatus will be from Saturday (May 22) the 29th day of Ramadhan 1441 AH.

If the first day of Eid is on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the leave ends on Tuesday, May 26, and the official working hours will be resumed on Wednesday, May 27.

if the first day of Eid falls on Monday, May 25, 2020, leave ends on May 28, 2020, and the official working hours will be resumed on Sunday, May 31, 2020.