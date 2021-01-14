Region World 

Egyptian, Qatari airlines to resume flights on Monday

Oman Observer

The Egyptian and Qatari national carriers have said they will resume flights between both Arab countries on Monday after a bitter regional row ended. On Tuesday, Egyptian authorities announced they were lifting a ban on flights to and from Qatar after a Saudi-led bloc including Egypt ended a boycott of the Gulf emirate.
The lifting of the ban allows EgyptAir, Qatar Airways and other Qatari airlines to resume flights between the two countries. EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, said on Thursday that it would operate a daily flight between Cairo and Doha starting on Monday. — dpa

