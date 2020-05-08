Efforts on to uplift HR practices: OSHRM

Muscat: The Omani Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) announced that efforts are on to elevate the human resources function and people practices across public and private organisations in the Sultanate of Oman.

This partnership is aligned with the Oman vision 2040 that aims to support the development of a competitive economy, empowering citizens and providing them with the capabilities that will be required to build a prosperous society.

“OSHRM is committed to bringing together HR professionals in Oman towards learning and growth for the future,” said Dr Ghalib al Hosni, Chairman, OSHRM.

To accelerate the best HR functions and practices in the country, OSHRM had joined forces with Mercer, a global leader in redefining HR practices to Put People at the Heart of Businesses in Oman.

“The future of HR is data and technology-centric; our partnership with Mercer is to facilitate organisations and HR professionals to transform and be ready for the future,” Dr Al Hosni added.

The partnership also aims at helping the Omani citizens acquire the necessary future skills to prepare them for the enormous technological leap in all aspects of Human Resources.

Mercer will become the preferred HR consultant to the members of OSHRM with the aim of enhancing HR capabilities and to harmonise market best practices to drive the HR strategy and agenda in Oman.

“Over the past decade we have been partnering with organisations in the Middle East to design and execute sophisticated workforce strategies. We believe that our best-in-class consulting methods, rigorous analytics and data-driven insights will help companies in Oman to make fact-based decisions that will elevate their success and foster workforce sustainability,” said Lisa Lawlor, People Science Leader, Mercer for the MENAT region.

The OSHRM has become one of the most active NGOs in Oman working with a wide network of business partners including government, corporate sector, other NGOs and individual professional and volunteering groups in Oman and internationally.

Mercer is known to redefine the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes.