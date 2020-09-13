Education under-secretary inspects progress of online learning programme

Muscat: Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Education Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Chairman of Technical Committee for New School Year Preparations (2020-2021), on Sunday met a number of directors of the Online Instruction Programme (OIP) being endorsed as a medium of education under the circumstances of Coronavirus (Covide-19) pandemic.

Dr Abdullah Ambusaidi had a close look at the OIP’s updates, as well as challenges and proposals to overcome the difficulties within the context of the main stage to train school principals, supervisors and teachers of classes from 5-12 and 1-4. The OIP also covers Special Education Schools and provides for training IT specialists to offer technical support to platforms designed to carry out the OIP.

The meeting included a visual presentation of models of online discussion groups and activities and skills that were applied by instructors during the past period of the programme.

Haifa bint Mohsin al Lawatia, Director of Department for Feedback Assessment at an institute specialised in vocational training of teachers, spoke about the stages of the programme that preceded the preparation of online education platforms, e-discussion groups and a set of miscellaneous activities. –ONA