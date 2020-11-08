Main 

Education ministry, PDO ink pact to provide PCs to students

Muscat: The Ministry of Education on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for financing the purchase of 2,931 computers for students at schools located within the company’s concession area, at a cost of RO 380,000.

The agreement was signed by Majid bin Said al Bahri, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Education, and Abdul Amir bin Abdul Hussain al Ajmi, CEO for External Affairs and Added Value at PDO.

Al Ajmi said that the agreement comes within the framework of social responsibility offered by PDO to enhance the ministry of education’s efforts in applying blended learning adopted by the ministry as part of precautionary measures aimed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — ONA

