Education minister values HM’s Royal directives to provide laptops for social insurance students

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education valued the Royal directives to provide laptops for school students hailing from the social insurance families.

Al Shaibaniyah affirmed that the ministry of education is honoured to receive the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik regarding the provision of laptops to students belonging to the social insurance families for the academic year 2020-2021.

The minister said the Royal directives are part of the special attention accorded by His Majesty to the school education sector, as well as His Majesty’s keenness on developing the students’ technical skills and abilities so that they can easily cope with online education during the current health situation.

The minister added that His Majesty’s kind gesture stems from his keenness on furnishing the students with self-learning skills and keeping up with the rapid developments in the knowledge and technology in line with the Oman Vision 2040 which highlights the importance of raising education quality and preparing innovative students who are capable of coping with the global competition. — ONA