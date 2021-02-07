Education minister inspects schools in South Al Batinah

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education inspected Wadi Mastal School for Basic Education in the Wilayat of Nakhal and Mawwal Bin Shams School for Basic Education in the Wilayat of Wadi Al Maawil in South Al Batinah Governorate, on Sunday.

During the visits, the education minister examined the educational process at those schools, the precautionary measures against Covid-19 and the means for activating educational platforms.

