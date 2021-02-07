Local 

Education minister inspects schools in South Al Batinah

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education inspected Wadi Mastal School for Basic Education in the Wilayat of Nakhal and Mawwal Bin Shams School for Basic Education in the Wilayat of Wadi Al Maawil in South Al Batinah Governorate, on Sunday.

During the visits, the education minister examined the educational process at those schools, the precautionary measures against Covid-19 and the means for activating educational platforms.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You May Also Like

Boost to bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost to bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka

Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

Larger flights lined up for charter season

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Larger flights lined up for charter season