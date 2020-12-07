Economy minister meets UAE economy ministers

Muscat: Dr Said al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Dr Nasser al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry, met on Monday via video-conferencing with the Ministers at the Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance and support cooperation in the economic field.

The meeting was attended from the UAE side by Abdullah al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr Ahmed al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Dr Thani al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. –ONA