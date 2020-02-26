Main 

Dust storm likely over most governorates

Oman Observer

Muscat: Latest weather satellite images indicate that high and medium level clouds are prevailing over the northern parts of the Sultanate.

According to Oman Meteorology Office, most of the governorates are predicted to experience active north to northwest wind that would lead to dust rising over desert and open areas.

The wind storm that may lead to high tides between 2.5-3.0 metres along coasts of Musandam Governorate and Sea of Oman, will start from Wednesday evening till Friday.

 

