Duqm zone attracts $14.2bn investments

MUSCAT: The Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) attracted $14.2 billion worth of investments in the form of usufruct agreements signed till the end of 2018. The economic zone has claimed an excellent position at the global level as a major investment hub in the region. This was stated by Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD). He added that the authority has adopted several programmes to attract local and international investments including prom-otion campaigns, seminars, advertisements and direct meetings. Al Jabri pointed out to the attention accorded by His Majesty the Sultan to the zone, confirming that the authority is witnessing notable growth in investments over the past years. — ONA

