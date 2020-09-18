Local Main 

Dubai suspends Air India Express flights till October 2

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for allegedly bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks, senior government officials said on Friday.

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger traveling from India needs to bring an original Covid-negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

“A passenger, who had a Covid-positive certificate dated September 2, travelled on Air India Express’ Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline’s other Dubai flights previously,” said one of the officials.

Therefore, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2, the officials stated.

