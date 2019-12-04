Dubai- Kochi flight makes emergency landing at Muscat

Muscat: The budget airline Spicejet’s Kochi-bound flight from Dubai made an emergency landing at Muscat airport around 4 am on Wednesday.

Santhosh Puthuppally and John Bosco, two passengers onboard the flight SG18, mentioned the emergency landing incident at Muscat Airport through their Facebook post.

According to officials connected with the airline, the flight had developed some technical issues and “it may be also noted that the airport in Kochi is closed for maintenance from 10 pm until early morning.”

The flight is scheduled to leave for Kochi at 1.30 pm from Muscat.

The diversion has been confirmed on flightradar24.com

Spicejet is India’s second-largest budget airline.