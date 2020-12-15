Region World 

Dual-nationals not allowed to contest elections

Oman Observer

Iran’s parliament passed a measure on Tuesday to ban dual nationals and holders of foreign residency from running in presidential elections, after speculation that some officials may hold Green Cards from the United States. The measure, passed in a session carried live on state radio, still needs to be approved by a high clerical council before it takes effect. Hardline figures and media outlets have long speculated that some senior officials, such as US-educated Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, hold dual nationalities or US residency and that this posed a security risk. Zarif has denied even applying for a Green Card. — Reuters

