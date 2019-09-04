Drying clothes in balconies distorts city image: Muscat Municipality

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has said that as per the Article 14 of the Muscat Municipality Law, drying clothes in the balconies of buildings or apartments will attract a RO50 and RO5,000 or imprisonment for a minimum of 24 hours and not more than 6 months or one of these penalties.

The Municipality said such violations disrupt its plans and efforts to beautify the overall appearance of the city and provide efficient and high-end infrastructure services, world-class public facilities through sustainable development.

The municipality said most cases of drying clothes on balconies were observed in the residential districts in Muscat and Muttrah and even the Central Business District that is home to local and international banks, including the The Central Bank of Oman (CBO), the Muscat Securities Market, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a group of companies and large commercial centers.