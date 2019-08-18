Child among three die of drowning during Eid holidays

–Ali al Kasbi

MUSCAT: Three Omani nationals died of drowning at different places in the Sultanate during the Eid al Adha holidays.

Body of a citizen was recovered on Sunday morning by fisherman off the Al Ashkharah cost in the Governorate of South Sharqiyah, 260 km from the capital city of Muscat.

In another incident, body of a 21-year-old Omani was recovered by the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) from the same area with cooperation from the local people.

He is reported to have drowned while swimming in the sea along with his friend.

“The condition of his friend who escaped being drowned in the sea, is stable”, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

In the third tragic incident, an eight-year-old lost his life after being drowned in a swimming pool in in the Al Dhakhiliyah Governorate on last Saturday.

According to ROP, the Nizwa police station received an emergency call from the father of the deceased that the child was being drowned in a swimming pool at Wadi Al Muaidin in Nizwa.

“Although the ROP officials along with the PACDA officials reached the spot of the incident and taken the child out of the swimming pool, he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to death”, the police said.

The police said that drowning cases do happen despite repeated warnings from the authorities.

It advised the parents to take care of their children while going to the sea, wadis or swimming pools.

The sea is currently rough as high waves are recorded on the Arab Sea because of Salalah Monsoon (Khareef) Season.