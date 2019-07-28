Drive to fight head, neck cancers

STAFF REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JULY 28 –

The ENT department of Al Nahdha Hospital has organised an event to mark the World Head and Neck Cancer Day, which is observed on July 27 every year.

The programme was attended by Dr Wahid Ali al Kharusi, President of Oman Cancer Association (OCA), and Dr Hamad al Harthi, Director of Al Nahdha Hospital.

The event focused on the head, neck, nose, ear and throat cancers, their prevention, early detection methods and treatment.

The participants also discussed causes of the disease such as smoking and reviewed means of reducing its prevalence. A team of experts at the event clarified the doubts of visitors and offered them free screening. Most common cancers affect salivary glands, tongue and throat.

Treatment depends on the stage of illness when diagnosed.

The earlier they are diagnosed, higher the chances of responding to treatment and recovery.

