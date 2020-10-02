Travellers urged to pre-book PCR tests to avoid congestion

Muscat: Oman Airports has said that all travelers coming to the sultanate must submit their full personal details through and online registration and book an appointment for a PCR examination.

It also indicated the need to complete payment processes in advance, via the following link: https://covid19.moh.gov.om/#/traveler-reg

Oman Airports also stressed the importance of downloading the Tarassud+ or HMushrif apps to ensure the smooth passage of laboratory examination requirements and avoid congestion at the airport.

Drive-through PCR testing facilities are available at Muscat and Salalah Airports to facilitate sample collection.

Tests will have to be pre-booked and paid for (RO19) via Tarassud+ app.

If the test results are negative, passengers staying less than seven days will continue their stay in the Sultanate normally and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Passengers staying more than 7 days are required to wear a wristband and follow a 14- day quarantine whether the results are negative or positive.