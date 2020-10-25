Drill sharpens maritime security prowess

Muscat, Oct 25 – The Maritime Security Centre on Sunday carried out the (Maritime Security Exercise 1/2020) with the participation of a number of military, security and civil entities in cooperation with Masirah Oil Ltd. The exercise is aimed at raising awareness about the maritime pollution, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, firefighting, security operations for ports, installations and the Omani coast against maritime hazards. It is also aimed at reviewing relevant authorities’ preparedness and response, unifying and coordinating efforts with the aim of sustaining operational efficiency of the national authorities concerned with maritime security.

Commenting on the exercise, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), said: “Today we witnessed the successful exercise carried out by the Maritime Security Centre in cooperation with the Port of Duqm, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones plus a number of military, security and civil bodies. The exercise is aimed to increase the preparedness level at this vital economic zone and complement the Sultanate’s efforts to handle emergency cases. Today the exercise focused on the relationship and cooperation between the port and the various commercial establishments operating within the economic zone.”

