Dr Al Manthri conveys HM’s greetings to President of Azerbaijan

Baku: President Dr Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan received in the Residential Palace today Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, head of the

Sultanate’s delegation taking part in the 18th Summit of Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the meeting, Dr Al Manthri conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to Dr President Aliyev along with His Majesty’s best wishes of permanent health and happiness to him and the friendly Azerbaijani people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, the Azerbaijani President asked Dr Al Manthri to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress.

The meeting discussed relations of cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and means of enhancing them on various fields.

The meeting was attended by the official delegation accompanying Chairman of the State Council. –ONA