Double digit growth for Muscat airport

Muscat: The number of arriving passengers at Muscat International Airport increased by 9.1 per cent as of June 2019 to 7,373,068 from 6,755,268 during the same period a year ago.

According to NCSI, 1,315,854 passengers used Muscat Airport as of June 2019, an increase of 11.49 per cent from the previous month. There has been an increase of 3.58 per with 10,507 flight movements during this period. The number of international flights arriving at the airport increased by 0.3 per cent to 26,105 and the number of flights departing from Muscat increased by 0.4 per cent to 26,115 during the same period.

There has been a drop of 7.5 per cent in the number of domestic flights operated from Muscat, leading to a drop of 1.5 per cent in the domestic passenger traffic. With 105,916 departures and 82,364 arrivals, passengers to India topped during this period, followed by Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The freight traffic at Muscat airport increased by 10.59 per cent to 18,546 in June. There was an increase of 12.6 per cent in international flights movements and eight per cent in passenger traffic at Salalah airport at the end of June 2019.

There has been a decline of 22 per cent in passenger movement at Suhar airport and a drop of 15 per cent in flight movements.