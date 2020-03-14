Don’t spread rumours: Supreme Committee

MUSCAT, MARCH 14 – The Supreme Ministerial Committee tasked with formulating and implementing strategies to tackle Covid-19 has requested both citizens and residents to refrain from circulating fake information related to the virus. “All citizens and residents in the Sultanate of Oman are requested to not circulate wrong information and follow the official social media guidelines and act accordingly,” a statement from the committee said. “What we need is not to panic but to be vigilant and follow the guidelines prescribed by medical experts on coronavirus,” it further said.

Prayers as usual

Refuting the widely circulated message that mass prayers at all mosques in the country are cancelled, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said there is no such instruction from the ministry. “What is being circulated on social media that prayers are stopped until further notice is false and baseless. All mosques will conduct prayers at the usual timings and people should follow the official accounts,” Omar al Busaidi, Head of Religious Affairs at the ministry, told the Observer. The ministry further stated that it abides by the decisions issued by the Supreme Ministerial Committee.

Exams postponed

All exams being conducted by the Indian Schools where nearly 48,000 children study will stand postponed following the instruction from the Ministry of Education. “However, the CBSE Board exams will be subject to the ministerial decision on the same. We are awaiting a reply from the ministry,” Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, said.