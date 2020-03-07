Don’t litter beaches, appeal volunteers

MUSCAT, MARCH 7 – Volunteers who spare their weekends cleaning the beaches of the Sultanate have requested the public to refrain from littering which is posing a grave threat to the environment.

These good samaritans spend their time, money and efforts in removing several hundreds of kilos of waste most of which is plastic.

“The dozens of collected trash is an eye opener for every citizen. Let us all take a move to save our beautiful beaches and protect the entire ecosystem,” said Dr Manal al Zadjali, Dean, Higher Institute of Health Specialties, and Head of Community Outreach Committee under which HIHS Beach Clean Up Campaign 2020 is conducted.

The HIHS Community Outreach Committee, chaired by Dr Manal and co-chaired by Dr Ada Bonina in collaboration with Save Oman Beaches, successfully raised awareness about pollution and conservation of nature’s beauty.

Every week, several members visit various beaches of Oman and clean up the surroundings with the support of the civic bodies and NGOs in the locality.

Last week’s clean-up campaign was coordinated by Maridel Juarez, COC rapporteur along with Save Oman Beaches volunteers headed by Ammu Raveendan at Al Hail beach.

“For the dedicated volunteers, it wasn’t just a clean-up campaign. It was a Saturday full of laughter and calorie-burning while serving the community and environment,” said Raveendan.

Related