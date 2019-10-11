Don’t let stress affect your mental well-being

We are all subjected to psychological and nervous pressures everyday, whether at work, at home or elsewhere. Many times we cannot relieve these pressures properly, making them accumulate within us and negatively impact our mental and physical health.

Also, it affects the way we treat people around us, which makes us look bad in their eyes, thus affecting our efficiency at the workplace and other negative impacts it carries. Hence, it is an opportunity to raise mental health awareness, especially with World Mental Health Day, which is observed on October 10 every year.

In fact, mental health of an individual is mostly a situation where he is psychologically, socially and emotionally compatible with himself and the individuals around him. A mentally sound and happy person is always ready to develop his skills and exploit the possibilities he possesses to achieve the desired success, and is able to face the obstacles of life.

Mental health is as important as physical health. So one must maintain balance by dealing well with stress, anxiety and problems in order not to turn it into serious psychological diseases.

Furthermore, when considering mental and physical health they should not be considered separate. Poor physical health can increase your risk of mental health problems. Similarly, poor mental health can adversely affect physical health, increasing the risk of some conditions.

For instance, People with the highest self-rated severity levels (compared to the lowest severity rates) were 32 per cent more likely to die of cancer, while the depression was found to be associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease. Moreover, cases like Schizophrenia may be associated with double the risk of death from heart disease and are three times the risk of death from respiratory disease.

Unfortunately, this is because people with mental health conditions are less likely to receive the physical healthcare they deserve. It is statistically impossible for users of mental health services to receive routine tests (such as blood pressure, weight and cholesterol) that may detect symptoms of these physical health conditions early.

To maintain physical and mental health one should develop true, meaningful relations rather than social relation ones. And surround oneself with people who enrich their life and make them happier. Also, don’t get tired of making big changes to improve your health, tackling very small things matters. It is important to be aware of what you feel, so when you are in touch with your feelings, you will be able to admit that your actions are caused by your emotions and remember that knowing yourself is an essential part of having good mental health.

It’s critical to know if something makes you sad, so that you can either fix it or go over it. Similarly, it is also a good thing to learn about things that make you happy as you have to surround yourself with a good energy, which makes you discover how to maintain your physical and mental health and thus become happier and healthier.

At the end, respect and treat yourself well. Do not blame yourself for everything that happens in life. It will be great if you get new habits and stick to them for a better life and health. Always, face the stress and do activities that generally make you happy. Remember that keeping your mental health in good shape requires a daily effort, strong well and a strong awareness, but the payoff is worth and incomparable. Do not skimp on the efforts to boost your brain health.

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com