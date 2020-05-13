Donate.om raises OR 50,0000 in 18 days

Muscat: The total donations through the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations www.donate.om reached more than RO 500,000 since the beginning of Ramadan and the total donations since the beginning of this year amounted to RO 900,000; thus the total donations since the launch of the portal in 2008 up to date stands for RO 5 million.

Under the theme of 700 times, the Ministry of Technology and Communications continues the promotional campaign for the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations which started since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan that aims to encourage online giving through the portal.

The portal, which is managed by MTC, includes 31 charitable organizations that serve a number of charity areas including: motherhood and childhood, environment, zakat and charity, building masjids and Quran schools in addition to social care for people with special needs, orphans, the sick and families with low incomes.

This year, the portal features a number of accounts for some charitable organizations that collect donations to help those affected by the novel Coronavirus (Covid_19) pandemic, especially employees and small business owners, whose activities have been suspended temporarily as part of the measures to address the spread of the virus.

The portal is easy to navigateand use and it has a mobile app on iOS and Android to make the donation much simpler.