Local 

Domestic worker arrested for stealing jewellery

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Muscat Governorate Police arrested a domestic worker of an Asian nationality for stealing gold jewellery from her employer’s home.

She was arrested while trying to sell the stolen jewelry at a gold shop.

As per the reports, the woman has been selling the stolen gold in batches to avoid the attention of her employers.

The case is still being processed.  ROP said there is a need to use modern technologies and surveillance devices at home, not to leave valuables in easily accessible places, and to use modern means to secure them.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8290 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Budget aid to make housing more affordable to citizens

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Budget aid to make housing more affordable to citizens

Airlines resume Salalah operations after shutdown

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Airlines resume Salalah operations after shutdown

A show of tradition and culture

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on A show of tradition and culture