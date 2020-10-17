Domestic worker arrested for stealing jewellery

Muscat: The Muscat Governorate Police arrested a domestic worker of an Asian nationality for stealing gold jewellery from her employer’s home.

She was arrested while trying to sell the stolen jewelry at a gold shop.

As per the reports, the woman has been selling the stolen gold in batches to avoid the attention of her employers.

The case is still being processed. ROP said there is a need to use modern technologies and surveillance devices at home, not to leave valuables in easily accessible places, and to use modern means to secure them.