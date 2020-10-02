Domestic clubs gear up for resumption of Omantel League

MUSCAT, October 2 – The Omantel League will resume in less than three weeks with the remaining three rounds of the 2019/2020 season. The domestic clubs had raised their technical preparation for Omantel League through comprehensive training sessions at the internal camps and from friendly matches. The league leaders Seeb beat Samayil 2-0 in a friendly game on Thursday at Seeb club. Seeb’s goal struck by Younis al Mushefari and Marwan Taeeb. It was the first preparatory match for both teams to gear up to the resumption of the league matches. The team that is positioned second in the league, Dhofar, suffered a 1-0 defeat from Al Ettihad at Salalah Sports Complex. Dhofar’s coach Rasheed Jaber affirmed that the friendly match was a chance for him to test different new players and evaluate their technical readiness.

He added in his statement to the media team of the club that the team’s preparatory plan is moving as per the plan and there are two more games before resumption of the league. Oman club’s gearing up match against ROP team postponed due to the latter’s team request.

All the training sessions and preparatory matches from the domestic team are done under full implementation of the approved OFA medical protocol and precautionary measures that will prevent spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

Moreover, all the matches were held without attendance of the spectators due to the current health situation and in full adherence to the instructions of the Supreme Committee and Ministry of Health.

OFA had received the permission from the Supreme Committee in the first week of September for the resumption of domestic footballing activities for 2019/2020 and commencement of new season 2020/2021.

Accordingly, OFA instructed all the domestic teams to do the COVID-19 test for all the players and technical staff.

Later, the competition committee has announced the schedule for the remaining matches of Omantel League which will start on October 23 and will conclude on November 1.

The new season of 2020-2021 from top tier Omantel League will begin on December 3 and conclude on April 30, 2021. The prestigious His Majesty’s Cup 2020-21 tournament will begin on January 1, 2021, and conclude on April 9, 2021.

Seeb are topping Omantel League by 50 points while Dhofar are placed second with 45 points. At the bottom of the league table order, Mirbat are confirmed of their relegation to the first division league while Al Oruba and Oman Club are positioned in the 12th and 13th positions respectively.

