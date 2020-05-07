Do not hide if workers show Covid-19 symptoms: Manpower

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has requested private sector institutions to direct their workers to check for Covid-19 at health institutions in case of symptoms or suspicion that one of them is infected.

As per the directives of the competent authorities in the Sultanate to apply the highest precautionary standards to reduce the impact of Covid-19, the Ministry of Manpower said it is necessary to adhere to the detection of cases of infection and not to hide them for the public interest to reduce the spread of the disease.

It added that the competent authorities will take legal measures for anyone who violates these directives.